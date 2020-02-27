Crown Point

Dump Truck Traveling With Trailer Upright Crashes Into Crown Point Overpass

Police say the driver wasn't injured in the incident

A dump truck crashed into an overpass Wednesday after the driver inadvertently lifted the trailer while he was driving in Crown Point, Indiana.

A 31-year-old Chicago man was driving the semitrailer north on I-65 at 10:17 p.m. when the empty trailer struck the 113th Avenue overpass and it continued driving underneath, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

He mistakenly activated the dump control, tilting the trailer to the upright position, state police said in a statement.

Local

stickney 1 min ago

Helicopter Makes Unplanned Landing in Stickney Park Area

Spring Training 2020 26 mins ago

Healthy Again, Cubs’ Steven Souza Jr. Aiming for Regular Outfield Role

The uninjured driver was able to stop shortly after impact, state police said.

State troopers closed the road for about 3 hours for cleanup and a bridge inspection, state police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Crown Point
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us