Driver of Porsche Dies After Striking 5 Cars in Wrigleyville

A driver of a Porsche died after striking five cars in Wrigleyville Wednesday afternoon.

The driver first hit a Chevy and a delivery truck in the 1400 block of West Addison Street about 1:10 p.m., Chicago police said. The impact caused the Porsche to cross into westbound traffic, striking a Land Rover, a Honda and a parked Honda, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

Another person was transported to Thorek Memorial Hospital, according to police. His condition was unknown.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating.