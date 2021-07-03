Driver Dies After Submerging in Joliet Retention Pond

A man died after driving into a retention pond Thursday in suburban Joliet.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the area of Wesmere Parkway and Kimberly Drive and located a vehicle fully submerged in a retention pond, Joliet police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers tried to pull the driver from the vehicle but were unsuccessful, police said. Divers from the fire department later arrived at the scene and removed the 43-year-old from the water.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Joliet police are investigating the cause of the crash.