Driver dead after vehicle slams into pole on Stevenson exit ramp

A driver has died after their vehicle slammed into a pole on a Stevenson Expressway exit ramp Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver left the roadway near the Damen exit ramp just before 3 a.m. and their sedan crashed into a light pole.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

The ramp was closed for approximately 90 minutes for cleanup and investigation efforts, and reopened at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Other circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time, and the identity of the driver was not yet released.