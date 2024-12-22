Illinois State Police

Driver dead after vehicle slams into pole on Stevenson exit ramp

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the McKinley Park neighborhood Sunday morning

By NBC Chicago Staff

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A driver has died after their vehicle slammed into a pole on a Stevenson Expressway exit ramp Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver left the roadway near the Damen exit ramp just before 3 a.m. and their sedan crashed into a light pole.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The driver was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

The ramp was closed for approximately 90 minutes for cleanup and investigation efforts, and reopened at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Other circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time, and the identity of the driver was not yet released.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois State Police
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us