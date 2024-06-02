Pickup driver cited after boy, 4, struck and killed in Grand Crossing: authorities

The driver of a pickup was cited for failure to yield after striking and killing a 4-year-old boy on Sunday evening in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident was reported at around 5:24 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Harper, according to Chicago police. A pickup truck traveling westbound was attempting to turn northbound when it struck a 4-year-old boy.
The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigations Unit was investigating Sunday night.
