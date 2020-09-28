Drive-Through ‘Haunted House' Comes to a Chicago Suburb This Weekend

Chicago's Elgin suburb can expect to see a frightening, socially distanced drive-through haunted house experience as early as Friday.

BMC Productions' Terror in the Timbers haunted house was designed for a drive-through scare, keeping in mind the coronavirus health guidelines, according to a release.

The haunted house, sitting on 100 acres of forbidden land, opens Friday and will run Fridays and Saturdays in October from 6 p.m. to midnight at Camp Big Timber in Elgin.

“Guests can expect the unexpected. They’ll experience the same type of scare they’d get with any other big time haunted house – but within the confines and safety of their vehicle," Terror in the Timbers organizer and spokesperson Dan Barrie said. "The torch lit road will guide guests in their vehicles through a series of vignettes while actors interact during each scene.”

Barrie said the story line of Terror in the Timbers is based off the book "The Devil in the White City" by Erik Larson.

“It’s a true story. It happened in conjunction with the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893," Barrie said. "A doctor named H.H. Holmes, who at the time and for at least 100 years was the most prolific serial killer in American history."

Barrie explained that women used to come to the World's Fair from Illinois and surrounding states, where a man would prey on those unfamiliar to Chicago. Barrie said the haunted house's story shows his victims can be found in Elgin.

The experience promotes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's standards on social distancing, with employees temperature checked prior to work, a release said.

The group who designed the drive-through wanted to create a safe Halloween experience "without compromising shock value," according to a release.

The haunted house is available for anyone ages 10 and older starting at $45 per vehicle. Tickets sold here.