Dr. Willie Wilson to Give Away $1M in Food, Gas Discounts to Chicago Seniors Thursday. Here's Where

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson on Thursday is planning to giveaway $1 million in food and gas discounts for Chicago seniors across the city and suburbs.
"Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in a news release earlier this week. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent and fruits and vegetables 8 percent."
According to a news release, the giveaway will be specifically for seniors living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, those residents can receive a $25 per customer coupon at 29 participating Cermak and Pete's Market grocery stores across the city.
And beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, gas discounts will be provided 15 participating gas stations across the city and suburbs. Here's where:
Chicago gas stations:
- BP, 6308 N. Central
- BP, 5949 W. Higgins
- BP, 3101 S. King Dr.
- Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski
- Gulf, 9901 S. Halstead
- Marathon, 240 S. Sacramento Blvd.
- Mobile, 3201 N. Harlem
- Mobile, 2800 S. Kedzie
- Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
- Super Save, 11100 S. State Street
Suburban gas stations:
- Evanston: Mobile, 1950 Green Bay Rd.,
- Cicero: Shell, 5201 W. Cermak
- Maywood: Super Save, 101 W. Madison
- Oak Park: Shell, 6129 North Ave.
- Schiller Park: Phillips, 9340 Irving Park Rd.
According to a Facebook post from Wilson, "each person will receive a $2 per gallon, per customer discount for gasoline."
Earlier this month, AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas in the Chicago area is now over $5.
This will be Wilson's fourth gas giveaway since March.
Last month, Wilson announced he was entering the 2023 Mayoral race for the city of Chicago. Wilson has vowed to repeal Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, hire four or five different police superintendents to combat the unrelenting surge of violent crime and eliminate red-light and speed cameras squeezing motorists who can least afford to pay the fines.