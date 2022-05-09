gas prices

The Average Price For a Gallon of Gas in Chicago is Now Over $5, AAA Says

As the warmer months near, demand for gasoline is up, and so is the price at the pump.

According to AAA, as of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was at $4.32. In Illinois, the average is $4.59.

In Cook County, the average price for a gallon of gas is even higher — at $4.88.

And more specifically, in Chicago, the average price for a gallon of gas is over $5, at $5.06. Just one month ago, that price was $4.783.

Analysts say there are three factors driving the spike: seasonal demand is increasing, the summer gasoline blend is more costly, and geopolitics remain volatile.

The Illinois county where a gallon of gas cost the least is Macon county, in the central part of the state. The state with the highest average price for a gallon of gas is California, at $5.82.

Experts say Thursday is the priciest day to buy gas, and Monday is the best day to buy.

