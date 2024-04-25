Welcome to the 2024 NFL Draft! You've made it. The only thing to expect from the draft is the unexpected.

Follow along with all the updates from NBC Sports Chicago in real-time, starting with Football Night in Chicago (6-6:30 p.m.), then Fanatics Draft Night Preview Show (6:30-7 p.m.) and Fanatics First Round Live Reaction Show (7-9 p.m.).

You can watch all the action on NBC Sports Chicago or our YouTube Channel. The live reaction show will stream from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. in the player at the top of this story.

Now, let's get down to business. Here are the latest updates from the Bears' NFL Draft.

6:53 p.m.: Here's what Caleb Williams is wearing at the draft

Williams showed up in style at the draft, donning a navy suit with a silver lining. He also painted both pinky nails.

6:45 p.m.: Caleb Williams to wear No. 13? Might not be that easy

Williams showed respect to Keenan Allen, the 13-year veteran who has worn No. 13 his entire career.

6:20 p.m.: 'Don't be surprised' if Rome Odunze is the second WR off the board

ESPN's Matt Miller says "Don't be surprised" if Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is the second wide receiver off the board. Odunze has been heavily attached to the Bears as a candidate for the No. 9 pick.

It could certainly throw a wrench, or provide a gift, for the Bears in the draft.

Caleb Williams arrives at the draft

The likely Bears quarterback arrived in Detroit with his mother and girlfriend at his side. He's donning a navy suit with silver linings, adorned with a dapper side zipper. Williams spoke before the draft and signed autographs, too.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams arrives at the 2024 NFL Draft

5:27 p.m.: Bears 'have called both ways' about trading the No. 9 pick

According to SI's Albert Breer, the Bears (and the Broncos) "have called around going both ways" as it pertains to the No. 9 pick. Are they thinking about moving up in the draft?

3:43 p.m.: Bears 'very open for business' with the No. 9 pick

Everyone knows what the Bears plan to do with the No. 1 pick, making Caleb Williams the team's next quarterback. But what about the No. 9 pick?

Reports from NFL insiders in Detroit are starting to leak about their plans; one report suggests the Bears are "very open for business" with the No. 9 pick, specifically in a trade-down scenario for the "right price."

Get to know Caleb Williams

USC quarterback Caleb Williams will undoubtedly become the next Bears quarterback as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

He's among the most highly-touted quarterback prospects in recent memory. Some dare to give him the moniker "generational talent" based on a plethora of his finest skills.

Bears' 2024 NFL Draft picks

The Bears have the fewest number of picks of any NFL team in the draft with four picks.

Here’s a full list of the Bears picks– as things stand right now– for the 2024 NFL Draft:

First round: No. 1 overall (via Carolina)

First round: No. 9 overall

Third round: No. 75 overall

Fourth round: No. 122 overall (via Eagles)

