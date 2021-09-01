near north

Downtown Chicago Chase Bank Branches Closed After Stabbing Leaves Teller in Critical Condition

A 24-year-old bank teller at Chase was stabbed in the left side of her neck after having a "brief conversation" with an unknown man while inside the bank

Chase shut down all downtown Chicago bank branches Wednesday after a stabbing left a teller in critical condition, the bank said.

“There has been an incident at one of our branches near downtown Chicago today. Our thoughts right now are with our employee and their family," Chase said in a statement.

Chase did not specify which banks in the "downtown area" would be closed Wednesday.

A woman was stabbed by an unknown man inside a Chase bank on Wednesday in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, according to police. NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern reports.

In the 600 block of North Dearborn at approximately 11:12 a.m., police said a 24-year-old bank teller at Chase was stabbed in the left side of her neck after having a "brief conversation" with an unknown man while inside the bank.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

A person of interest is in custody and being questioned by detectives, police confirmed Wednesday evening.

