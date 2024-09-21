Dolton trustees call Mayor Henyard's police chief appointment illegal

Dolton village trustees are calling Mayor Tiffany Henyard's recent police chief appointment illegal as turmoil between Henyard and other village leaders continues.

Henyard appointed Ronald Burge Sr. as the village's police chief Friday, a move that trustees said was made without the consent of the Village Board.

Trustees told NBC Chicago that they are in contact with an attorney regarding legal action surrounding the appointment.

Burge most recently worked in the Dixmoor Police Department and previously ran against Henyard in the 2021 Dolton mayoral election. He replaces Lewis Lacey, who was serving as the department's acting chief.

Henyard remains under federal investigation for alleged misuse of municipal funds. Her office has yet to respond to a request for comment from NBC Chicago.