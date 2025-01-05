Dolton kicks off fitness boot camp in the new year

A majority of New Year’s resolutions focus on fitness, exercise or diet.

As a result, in south suburban Dolton, residents are getting some help with their health and wellness goals for 2025. On Saturday morning, the village kicked off the “No excuse fitness boot camp” at the Dolton Park District.

People of all fitness levels took part in the free event.

It was hosted by Siddiqu, a fitness expert, and senior trustee Jason House, who is running for mayor.

“The health journey is a personal one,” House said. “Sometimes, people need a little help and that is what this boot camp is about. We are also working on changing the narrative around Dolton, to make sure people know that there are so many things here. We are proud of in this community.”

“Everyone sets New Year’s resolutions, but most of us don’t hit them because we try go it alone,” Siddiqu said. “Today we are putting together a community team to help us go after those goals.”

In addition to the boot camp, there is a weight loss competition.

The man and woman who lose the highest percentage of their total body weight this month will receive $1,000 each.