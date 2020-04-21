coronavirus illinois

Doctor From the Front Lines Speaks Out About Coronavirus Impact

Emergency room physical explains the emotional toll COVID-19 has on doctors in Chicago with a YouTube video

By Christian Farr

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dr. Michael Schindlbeck, an emergency room doctor at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital, explained in a YouTube video the difficulties of being on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schindlbeck said one of the toughest parts about being a physician during this time is not being able to connect with patients.

"I think it's hard to establish that rapport with my patients and really put them at ease and show compassion when I am standing six feet away from them," Schindlbeck said.

In the video published by Cook County Health, Shindlbeck said he is surprised at the number of patients that come through the emergency room with coronavirus and how sick they really are.

"I think the hardest thing, the low point is losing patients in isolation and they cannot contact their family," Schindlbeck said. "You are the only one with the patient."

In 2009, Schindlbeck said he helped fight the flu outbreak, but the coronavirus is different because no one knows how it will behave.

Though doctors lack previous experience dealing with this pandemic, Schindlbeck said he and his staff will continue to fight, no matter how long it takes.

