‘Do NOT Touch': What's That Green Stuff Raining Down in La Salle? Officials Explain

A green substance started covering windshields and vehicles around La Salle, Illinois, Wednesday following a massive fire at a chemical plant in the area and officials are warning residents and drivers not to touch it.

The LaSalle Police Department released a statement telling residents in the area of the blaze to stay away from a green substance that was released "in the area" as a result of a fire at the Carus Chemical Plant.

"Attention LaSalle residents of the 3rd and 4th Wards," the update reads, "due to recent events, an oxidizer (which appears green in color) has been released in the area. Do NOT touch this substance. If you see this substance near or on your residence it can be deactivated."

The statement then goes on to instruct residents on how to deactivate the substance, saying "in order to deactivate it, you will need a 1:1:1 mixture of: 1 gallon water, 1 gall of peroxide, 1 gallon of vinegar."

The U.S. EPA was also called to the scene and had arrived around 2:30 p.m., the agency confirmed to NBC 5.

Residents reported the green substance rained down following the blaze.

"It literally looked like it was raining green food coloring," said witness Ronda Louis, who was driving on Interstate 80 when she said the substance covered her windshield. "I guess the best way to describe is almost a shamrock green that was coming down on the windshield."

People in the area could be seen cleaning their cars.

"In the beginning it was green, then the color turned brown," said resident Juan Torres.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire, but a shelter in place remains in effect for area residents amid questions over potential environmental impacts.

According to local reports, an “explosion” was reported near the Carus Chemical plant around 9 a.m. Wednesday, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported, and employees were able to evacuate safely. While the fire had been "contained" as of Wednesday afternoon, additional equipment was still being called to help extinguish the blaze.

Additional details were expected to be released at a 4 p.m. news conference with officials.

Carus, a family-owned manufacturer of chemicals products founded in 1915, "supplies products and services for municipal water treatment, wastewater and air purification and soil remediation," the company says.

City officials released a statement about the incident, saying that "There was a fire at the Carus Chemical Building. residents living nearby are asked to please shelter in place."

That order remained in effect Wednesday afternoon, though authorities said it would be reassessed "shortly."

Photos and video from the incident showed large flames bursting out of a heavily damaged plant and massive clouds of smoke billowing across the sky, traveling near what appeared to be homes and businesses.

An update posted to LaSalle - Peru Township High School District 120's Facebook page read "As you may be aware, there was an explosion at the Carus Chemical plant on the east side of LaSalle this morning. Our school campus is safe."

"We have been in communication with local emergency services to determine the best course of action to maintain the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We have been advised that it is safe to continue school as usual at this time. School administrators will continue to monitor the situation. In the event anything changes, we will inform families as soon as possible," the post went on to say.

The school later said students and staff would remain on campus until at least 3 p.m. due to the shelter in place order.

Located at 541 Chartres St., the high school is about a mile west of the plant.

An August 2022 report from the NewsTribune in LaSalle County says that in August, Carus, a "family-owned manufacturer that provides products and services used globally for water treatment, wastewater, air purification and soil remediation," announced a $20 million expansion of its manufacturing plant.

According to the report, the plant was to be modernized, and have a "higher capacity for production. Construction work as part of the expansion was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.