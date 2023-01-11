Shelter in Place Continues After Blaze at Chemical Plant in La Salle; No Injuries Reported

Officials say no one was hurt in a fire at a chemical plant in La Salle, Illinois, Wednesday, but a shelter in place remains in effect for area residents amid questions over potential environmental impacts.

According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported, and employees were able to evacuate safely. While the fire had been "contained" as of Wednesday afternoon, additional equipment was still being called to help extinguish the blaze.

Additional details were expected to be released at a 4 p.m. news conference with officials. (Watch live in the player above)

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Carus, a family-owned manufacturer of chemicals products founded in 1915, "supplies products and services for municipal water treatment, wastewater and air purification and soil remediation," the company says.

City officials released a statement about the incident, saying that "There was a fire at the Carus Chemical Building. residents living nearby are asked to please shelter in place."

That order remained in effect Wednesday afternoon, though authorities said it would be reassessed "shortly."

Shortly after the city's update, the LaSalle Police Department released a statement warning nearby residents to stay away from a green substance that was released "in the area" as a result of the fire.

According to local reports, an “explosion” was reported near the Carus Chemical plant around 9 a.m. Wednesday, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

"Attention LaSalle residents of the 3rd and 4th Wards," the update reads, "due to recent events, an oxidizer (which appears green in color) has been released in the area. Do NOT touch this substance. If you see this substance near or on your residence it can be deactivated."

The statement then goes on to instruct residents on how to deactivate the substance, saying "in order to deactivate it, you will need a 1:1:1 mixture of: 1 gallon water, 1 gall of peroxide, 1 gallon of vinegar."

The U.S. EPA was also called to the scene and had arrived around 2:30 p.m., the agency confirmed to NBC 5.

Photos and video from the incident showed large flames bursting out of a heavily damaged plant and massive clouds of smoke billowing across the sky, traveling near what appeared to be homes and businesses.

An update posted to LaSalle - Peru Township High School District 120's Facebook page read "As you may be aware, there was an explosion at the Carus Chemical plant on the east side of LaSalle this morning. Our school campus is safe."

"We have been in communication with local emergency services to determine the best course of action to maintain the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We have been advised that it is safe to continue school as usual at this time. School administrators will continue to monitor the situation. In the event anything changes, we will inform families as soon as possible," the post went on to say.

The school later said students and staff would remain on campus until at least 3 p.m. due to the shelter in place order.

Photos: Images Show Scene of Fire, Explosion at LaSalle Chemical Plant

Located at 541 Chartres St., the high school is about a mile west of the plant.

An August 2022 report from the NewsTribune in LaSalle County says that in August, Carus, a "family-owned manufacturer that provides products and services used globally for water treatment, wastewater, air purification and soil remediation," announced a $20 million expansion of its manufacturing plant.

According to the report, the plant was to be modernized, and have a "higher capacity for production. Construction work as part of the expansion was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.