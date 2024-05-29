5-year-old Woodstock girl reported missing, officials say

Illinois State Police have issued an alert after a 5-year-old girl was reported missing from suburban Woodstock this week.

According to authorities, Taylor Walsh was last seen leaving a home in the 100 block of Newell Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3-feet-8 inches tall and weighing approximately 42 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a multi-colored pastel skirt and a blue jean jacket, according to police.

Walsh was last seen with 29-year-old Jessica Walsh, described by police as having brown hair and brown eyes, and with 57-year-old Jeffrey Cook, who has brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet-11 inches and weighing 165 pounds.

The pair were seen driving away from the scene in a white Honda Odyssey minivan, with Illinois license plate CN 70480.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, or to call Woodstock police at 815-338-6120.