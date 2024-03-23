District 100 releases event timeline regarding former Fenton High School staffer's alleged sexual misconduct

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Amid widespread pressure towards the Community High School District 100 superintendent and school board to resign regarding a former staff member's alleged sexual misconduct involving a former student, the district has released a timeline of events regarding the history of complaints involving the staff member.

Superintendent James Ongtengco said in a statement Saturday that he asked his team "to provide a timeline of dates and immediate actions we undertook to address and investigate every anonymous tip provided to school administration, including reporting to appropriate law enforcement and child protective services."

Ongtengco added that the district paused their internal investigation at the request of Bensenville police to allow any potential victims or individuals with credible information to come forward.

In the statement preceding the timeline released by District 100, Ongtengco did not address calls for him or the school board to resign over what many parents and students say was "mishandling" of the allegations.

In addition to calls from parents and students, Ongtengco has also been urged to resign by Bensenville's village president.

The timeline offered by District 100 reads as follows:

December 16, 2011 – Teacher reported to administration that the staff member in question was sending inappropriate text messages to a student in their class. Administration investigation included interviews with the student and the student's family. The staff member in question was issued a disciplinary letter.

May 22, 2012 – Teacher overheard a conversation among students and reported to administration potential inappropriate communication between students and the staff member in question via social media. Administration interviewed students and their parents. The staff member in question was issued a second disciplinary letter and mandated to attend personal conduct training.

December 1, 2016 – Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual was engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer, Department of Child Family Services (DCFS), and the DuPage Children’s Center. The incident was thoroughly investigated and the allegations were determined to be unfounded by all agencies involved. All parties involved denied the information provided in the anonymous tip.

March 8, 2023 – Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the previously reported former students from 2011 and 2016. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer (SRO) and DCFS. The SRO spoke with the former students and they both stated that no inappropriate conduct occurred. All parties involved denied the information provided in the anonymous tip.

May 19, 2023 – Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the same two former students first reported on March 8, 2023. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer and DCFS.

August 19, 2023 – Anonymous tip was sent to administration via the school website regarding the staff member in question alleging the individual engaged in a sexual relationship with the same two former students that were previously reported. Administration referred this incident to the School Resource Officer and DCFS. Administration received a letter from the DuPage Children’s Center stating that this incident had already been investigated and was determined to be unfounded in 2016. The SRO spoke with the former students and the students stated that no inappropriate conduct occurred.

September 23, 2023 – A teacher was called by one of the former students that was previously reported anonymously and stated that she was a victim of sexual abuse by the staff member in question when she was attending Fenton Community High School. As a mandated reporter, the teacher provided this information to school administration. The teacher and administrator went to the Bensenville Police Department to provide a detailed report of what was stated by the former student. The District immediately placed the staff member in question on administrative leave, which included revoking the individual’s ability to access school grounds, email, and other technology.

October 3, 2023 – Former student filed a report with the Bensenville Police Department.

Ongtengco said that the matter remains an "ongoing criminal investigation," adding that Fenton High School "fully cooperated" with authorities in the investigation.