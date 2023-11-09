Did you see it? Venus ‘dances' over Chicago skies next to waning crescent moon

Were you up early this morning? If you were -- and you looked up into the sky -- you may have noticed a bright light nearly next to a waning crescent moon.

But it wasn't a star -- it was Venus.

"If you get up before or during morning twilight on November 9, look low in the east-southeast skies to see a conjunction of Venus and the waning crescent Moon," a blog post from the Adler Planetarium said.

The planet may even appear to be "dancing in the moonlight," a tweet from Adler said.

Get ready to pull an all-nighter, stargazers! ☕



Around 3am on 11/9, check the eastern sky to see a #Conjunction of #Venus and a slim waning crescent Moon! Venus will appear to be dancing in the moonlight until the Sun blots it out at dawn. pic.twitter.com/5jlmJK7p0C — AdlerPlanet (@AdlerPlanet) November 8, 2023

According to the Planetarium, a "conjunction" occurs when two celestial objects appear very close together in the sky. In this case, it was the moon and Venus, and clear, pre-dawn skies made for an easy viewing.

As the days get shorter, sunrise Thursday was scheduled for 6:34 a.m. But if you didn't pull an all-nighter, Adler said, you still might be able to catch the sight before things get bright.

"Even after sunrise, if you can spot the waning crescent Moon, you may also be able to see Venus to the Moon’s upper-right on this date," Adler said.