Did you see a string of lights in the sky over the long holiday weekend?

You weren't alone.

"There was a straight line of lights that appeared in the sky…they were moving slow and suddenly one by one disappeared. Definitely a phenomenon I never seen anything like this before," one viewer wrote to NBC Chicago Saturday from Indiana.

"Several small lights aligned moving upwards in the sky then disappearing," another wrote from Huntley, Illinois.

While some in the Chicago area reported what they believed to be an unusual sight in the night sky, it turns out, it may not have been all that unusual.

In fact, if you missed it, you may see them again this week.

The lights appear to be Starlink satellites, which were launched both Thursday and Sunday.

Deployment of 22 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 1, 2023

Deployment of 21 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 4, 2023

It's not the first time Starlink satellite sightings have made headlines.

A similar sighting was reported in February in the Chicago area. Others were spotted in April 2022 and April 2020, when sky gazers also reported strings of lights in the sky.

According to a website that tracks the satellites, the scene could be visible in Illinois again this week, with sightings possible again Tuesday evening. Seeing them, however, will depend on a number of conditions, including the weather, and locations, which could shift.