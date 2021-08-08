Details Slowly Emerge After Chicago Police Officer Killed, Another Hurt in Shooting Saturday

A department is in mourning as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting that left a Chicago police officer dead and another critically hurt Saturday night in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

According to the latest details released by police, two members of the department’s community safety team were conducting a traffic stop at 9:08 p.m. Saturday when shots were fired at them.

Both officers were struck by gunfire. One of the officers, a 29-year-old woman, later died from her injuries. The other officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

According to police, the officer is the first to be shot and killed in the line of duty since Nov. 2018, when Officer Samuel Jimenez was fatally shot by a gunman who opened fire at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital, killing two other people.

Two suspects in the case were placed into custody after the shooting, and a weapon was recovered at the scene. One of the suspects was struck by gunfire and was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A third suspect remains at large, according to police.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown are expected to address media at a press conference Sunday morning.

“This is a very tragic and sad day for our city, and pray for the officers, the men and women of this department,” Lightfoot said Saturday night. “They deserve our prayers every single day that they can return home safely to their families. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen tonight.”