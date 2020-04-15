Deaths of Attorneys in Suburban Chicago Home Ruled Homicides

The deaths of two attorneys found in their suburban Chicago home earlier this week have been ruled homicides by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office.

According to an autopsy report, Thomas E. Johnson, 69, and Leslie Ann Jones, 67, both died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries.

Officers in suburban Oak Park were responding to a well-being call on Monday night when they discovered the couple's bodies inside their home. The couple were partners in the Chicago law firm of Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert & Davis.

Police Chief LaDon Reynolds said Tuesday preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates ``suspicious circumstances” surrounded the couple’s deaths. He added the injuries sustained by Johnson and Jones did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Johnson served as a hearing officer for Chicago Police Department investigations into alleged officer misconduct that could lead to firings or lengthy suspensions.

Last year, he presided at hearings for four police officers accused of covering up the investigation into the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

He also presided at an hearing for an officer who shot and killed 55-year-old Bette Jones, 55, and Quintonio LaGrier, 18, during a 2016 confrontation with LaGrier. All five officers were eventually fired.