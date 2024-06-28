Days off canceled for Chicago police officers ahead of Pride Parade, businesses ready for crowds

Bars, restaurants, and businesses in Chicago's Lakeview were prepared and ready for one of the largest pride parades in the country -- with two days to go.

“We’re very excited,” said Brad Balof, general manager of Sidetrack. “It’s been such an amazing Pride Month. We’ve had some amazing great weekends.”

Balof told NBC Chicago the business was bracing for large crowds, with more than a million people expected to line the parade route for the 53rd annual celebration.

“We’ve definitely seen a growth in the celebration of pride and people wanting to participate in Pride, whether it’s personal, business, or corporate level,” he said.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling outlined the department’s safety plan on Friday morning, saying officers will be visible from start to finish.

“We’re going to have a large number of officers,” Snelling said. “I wouldn’t necessarily put a number on it because we shift, and we make changes based on things that happen.”

Snelling said days off for officers were cancelled to ensure they have enough manpower throughout the city. The department will also be monitoring and investigating any potential threats and disruptions.

“We’re working not only with local partners but federal partners in making sure we’re looking at every threat,” said Snelling. “We take them all seriously.”

Organizers made several changes to the parade this year at the request of police ahead of the Democratic National Convention in august.

The changes include an earlier start time and a shorter parade route. The superintendent shared police are concerned about the large crowds gathering in the hours after the parade and those looking to cause trouble.

“I’m just here to tell you right now that it’s not going to be tolerated,” said Snelling. “We will put an end to that, and if arrests need to be made, we will do that."

As Chicagoans celebrate pride, Balof said they too have security measures in place to make sure patrons have a safe evening.

“We won’t be able to check bags this weekend, so my advice to everyone who’s traveling to the parade is just to travel as lightly as you can,” said Balof.

The pride parade steps off from Sheridan and Broadway Sunday at 11 a.m. and is slated to wrap up by 2 p.m.

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will provide a livestream of the parade Sunday morning. The stream will offer a non-cutaway viewing experience of the festive event via elevated cameras positioned at Sidetrack Chicago.