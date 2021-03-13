Daylight Saving Time Starts Sunday. Here's What You Need to Know

Illinoisans have a chance to "spring forward" Sunday morning, as daylight saving time calls for certain states to set their clocks forward by an hour.

As daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, it could be best to set clocks forward one hour before going to sleep Saturday night.

Although many people will lose an hour of sleep going into Sunday morning, the sun will start to set at a later, according to the National Weather Service.

However, forecasters noted that daylight saving time does not add an hour of daylight to the day. Rather, the times people are able to obtain weather charts will be an hour later.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The National Weather Service noted that daylight saving time can be hard on human health, potentially impacting natural sleep cycles and circadian rhythms, or the body's internal clock. Some years have seen increases in sleep disorders, accidents and heart attacks during the first several days after the time change.

Northwestern University circadian rhythm expert Kristen Knutson explained the hour loss of sleep Saturday into Sunday can impair mood, alertness and performance.

“When we experience a time change like daylight saving time or traveling across time zones, our internal biological clocks need to adjust, and it can take a day or two,” Knutson said. “So it is best to avoid scheduling important meetings or events on the Monday or Tuesday after the time change.”

NBC's TODAY show spoke to several sleep experts to discover the best ways to deal with the upcoming time change. Here's what they said.