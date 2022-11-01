Day After Halloween, Chicago Radio Station Flips to All-Day Christmas Music

When is the right time to begin playing Christmas music? A Chicago radio station is betting it's earlier than you might think.

On Tuesday, the day after Halloween, 93.9 LITE FM will flip the switch on all-day Christmas music to get Chicagoans into the holiday spirit.

The station announced that its around-the-clock Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. That's even earlier than in past years.

"We heard our listeners loud and clear," said Mick Lee, 93.9 LITE FM program director and afternoon show host, in a statement. "The day after Halloween, listeners are ready to hear Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM! As we change our colors from orange and black to red and green, Chicagoans will be sure to get in a festive mood with non-stop holiday music! We can’t wait to make new memories with our listeners and their family in our 22nd year as Chicago’s Christmas music station."

Last year, Chicago's 93.9 LITE FM switched to holiday tunes beginning at 4:05 p.m. on Nov. 3. In 2020, 93.9 started playing holiday music non-stop on Nov. 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.

To celebrate, the station will host a three-hour, commercial-free holiday kick-off on the big day when fans can send in song requests and participate in on-air games.

The station will continue playing festive music through the end of the year.

"It is an honor and a pleasure to provide the holiday soundtrack to all of Chicagoland," said Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago region, in a statement. "Nothing is more festive and fun than listening to Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM!"