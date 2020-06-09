Dates to Know: Here’s When You’ll Have to Start Paying Tickets, Fees in Chicago Again

At the start of the coronavirus, Chicago suspended debt collection and penalties for late payments on things like parking violations - but that suspension will soon be coming to an end.

The city reopened many of its buildings and started resuming services. But beginning next month, officials will begin a "staggered approach" to begin collecting deferred taxes and resume regular ticketing and collections.

The city had previously only been ticketing for public safety and parking meter violations.

“While the city took several steps to help ease the financial burden placed on many residents during this time, we are aware that the economic impact lingers,” Comptroller Reshma Soni said in a statement. “As the city enters into this phase of its gradual re-opening, we will be continuing the suspension of fines and fees enforcement for one additional month to focus on educating and bringing residents into compliance prior to assessing penalties or defaulting any payment plans.”

The collections will be phased in over the next few months and notices will be sent to taxpayers, utility customers and motorists about due dates and payment plan options, the city said. A temporary suspension on booting will continue, however.

Here are the key dates to know:

Beginning June 8

• City Hall Payment Center re-opens.

• The payment center located at 400 W. Superior will continue to operate while the neighborhood payment centers will open in phases throughout June.

• Motorists with unpaid tickets who had not been assessed penalties prior to March 18, 2020 will receive notices informing them of due dates and timelines around penalties.

• Reminder notices will be sent for ticket and utility payment plans.

• Ticketing will continue for public safety violations and for unpaid parking meters.

Beginning July 1

• Late payment penalties will be assessed on past due utility balances.

• Past due payment plans will be defaulted.

• Collection and enforcement activities including booting will continue.

• Residential and municipal utility customers with payment due dates prior to June 30 will not be assessed additional penalties until July 1.

• Ticket enforcement activities will increase citywide including street sweeping violations.

Beginning July 15

• Certain deferred tax payments will become due.

• Motorists will receive a grace period through July 15 to purchase residential parking permits, city stickers and renew license plates before enforcement begins on July 16.