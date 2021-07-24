‘Dangerous' Heat in Store for Chicago Area Saturday, Officials Warn

The Chicago area is expected to see a "dangerously" high heat index Saturday, with values reaching near 100 degrees, the National Weather Service warned.

Officials warned residents of the high heat index this weekend and advised that people check in with neighbors, wear sunscreen and remember to "take frequent breaks."

Hot and humid conditions are expected Sat., with dangerous heat index values near 100F. Scattered storms, some potentially severe, are expected on a cold front in the afternoon pic.twitter.com/7APbuOn9s2 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 23, 2021

Chicago's 3-1-1 Twitter account provided reminders on what to do in the heat:

Check in on elderly and disabled family and friends

Never leave children or pets in cars

Drink lots of fluids

Limit outdoor activity

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Partly sunny skies kicked off Saturday and will continue into the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity could cause some areas to feel like 100 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

By late Saturday afternoon into the evening, a cold front is expected to move in, bringing a chance for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe and produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Sunday will remain hot in the upper 80s and low 90s, but a light breeze will keep it a bit cooler near the lakefront. However, there is a chance of a storm south of the Interstate 80 corridor.

Next week is expected to stay hot and moderately humid with upper 80s and low 90s. While there are limited chances for showers and storms, a few are likely as the area gradually transitions to cooler, less humid conditions late in the week.