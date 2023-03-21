D.J. Moore Tells the Story of Him Finding Out About Trade to Bears

D.J. Moore tells story of him finding out about his trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What did D.J. Moore think of when he heard he would be going to Chicago?

"Cold."

According to Moore on Adam Schefter's podcast, he found out while he was moving packages from his house in Carolina to another house of his. Ironically, he would come to find out that the task would be moot.

"I was getting packages from my house to take to my other house because I was in the process of moving," Moore said. "I'm like 'Ah, it's a normal day.' I get a call going down my driveway and it's Scott [Fitterer]. I answer and he was like 'Man, I'm sorry. But this is the only way a deal would've gone through.' Then I talked to the owners.

"After that, it was Chicago Bears blowing my phone up back-to-back-to-back."

Moore walked through his mindset at the moment of him receiving the news he was being traded to the Chicago Bears. The Bears gave up the No. 1 pick in the draft for the Panthers' No. 9 pick, a No. 61 selection, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick. And Moore, of course.

The Bears were adamant about receiving a useful player in the draft instead of acquiring more draft capital. They saw value in Moore and made sure he was involved in the trade.

Moore, however, never saw it coming.

"I was not even expecting to be traded," Moore said. "I never thought about being in a trade. So it was like a real shock to me. I was like 'Woah.' It hit me so fast. Before I even got to it I was just like 'What is happening right now?'"

The 25-year-old receiver is a phenomenal pickup for the Bears. He's widely deemed as the key piece of the trade for the Bears.

He's recorded over 5,200 receiving yards with the Panthers in five seasons – including three straight seasons with over 1,100 yards. He's also posted 21 touchdowns in that time frame, notching seven last season.

All of this with a revolving door of quarterbacks in Carolina. Starting with Cam Newton, then Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker – who the Bears signed after trading for Moore – and Baker Mayfield.

With Justin Fields, however, he'll play with a constant at the quarterback position for the first time in his career.

And he's excited about playing for the Bears.

"Once I got traded I was just like blown away but then I was like this is the business side of things," Moore said. "The Bears are a great organization, so let's just go bring my talents to them."

