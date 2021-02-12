CVS Now Offering COVID Vaccines in These 5 Illinois Locations

CVS is now administering the coronavirus vaccine at multiple Illinois locations, marking the first time the pharmacy chain has offered doses outside of long-term care facilities so far in the state's rollout.

CVS had previously been administering vaccines at more than 300 long-term care facilities in Illinois. It had also started offering vaccines to eligible groups in Indiana, Massachusetts, and New York.

As of Thursday, five locations were opening up vaccinations to some of those eligible under Phase 1B of Illinois' plan.

They include locations in Belleville, Chicago, Hoopeston, Mendota and Pekin.

According to the company's website, those eligible for the vaccine at the CVS locations must meet the following criteria:

Must live or work in Illinois

People age 65+

Qualifying essential workers who are public facing and cannot distance

Long-term care residents and staff

Congregate care residents and staff

The Chicago location, however, is limited to people age 65+ and healthcare workers who live or work in the city.

The state of Illinois added more than 300 new COVID-19 vaccination sites in a single day this week, health officials announced Thursday, with hundreds more Walgreens stores across the state and some CVS locations now administering vaccinations.

That brings the total number of vaccination sites in the state to 860.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers."

The state will expand the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B of its rollout, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday, opening up vaccinations to people with "a high-risk medical condition" or comorbidity to be vaccinated. The list includes those with cancer, diabetes, obesity, women who are pregnant, and those with several other conditions.

Current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks, officials previously said.

Still, despite the added locations, Illinois officials continue to urge patience, saying vaccine supply is limited.

"We are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government," the governor's office said in a release. "Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments. Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient."