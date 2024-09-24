Culver's set to bring back ‘CurderBurger,' debut new menu item in October

Diners heading to Culver’s next month will be treated to a brand new menu item, and will also have a chance to get their hands on the famous “CurderBurger” for a limited time.

According to a press release from the company, the “CurderBurger” will make its return on Oct. 1, giving ravenous fans a chance to grab the iconic sandwich for just two weeks, or while supplies last.

The company describes the “Curderburger” as a deluxe ButterBurger topped with fried cheese curds and breadcrumbs.

The sandwich debuted in 2021 after customers demanded it be made a reality following a viral April Fools Joke, the company said.

Later in the month, Culver’s will unveil a new offering. Beginning on National Cheese Curd Day, observed on Oct. 15, the company will unveil its Hot Honey Cheese Curds, with hot honey breading and the company’s signature cheese curds.

The item will be available until the end of October, or while supplies last, according to the release.

Culver’s operates nearly 1,000 locations, primarily in the Midwest. The chain recently celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year, and remains one of the most popular restaurant companies in the country.