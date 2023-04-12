Report: Cubs Sign Ian Happ to Multi-Year Contract Extension

While the time to sign an upcoming free agent to an extension is typically in the offseason, the Cubs have made an early-season strike to lock down the roster's biggest name well ahead of the offseason and trade deadline.

According to Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation, the Cubs have signed outfielder Ian Happ to a three-year, $61 million deal that is slated to begin next season. According to Cerami, the deal does not include any options.

Source: The Chicago Cubs have extended All-Star outfielder Ian Happ: 3 years, $61 million. No options. Deal starts in 2024. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) April 12, 2023

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Happ is also receiving a full no-trade clause in the contract.

Happ is receiving a full no-trade clause from the #Cubs https://t.co/s8CRe6hxGm — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 12, 2023

Happ, 28, is off to a torrid start to his 2023 campaign, posting a 164 OPS+ through the team's first 10 games with five extra-base hits and 10 walks.

The strong performance from the Cubs' mid-lineup weapon continues a fantastic stretch that began in late 2021.

After spending much of 2021 hitting below .200, Happ put up a .317/.405/.615 offensive line in September and October, and carried that success into 2022.

Happ registered his first All-Star appearance and won his first Gold Glove in 2022, recording 61 extra-base hits and a 120 OPS+, finishing strong in a year where it seemed certain he would be moved at the deadline.

The Cubs' extension of Happ comes just weeks after extending infielder Nico Hoerner to a three-year contract worth $35 million.

The recent moves help give the North Siders a bit more clarity into the immediate future following this season, and a strong indication of a willingness to build the current core into a contending team.