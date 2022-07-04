Cubs' Nelson Velázquez Hits First Career Home Run Vs. Brewers

Cubs' Nelson Velázquez hits first career HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nelson Velázquez put himself on the map as a prospect in 2021 with a powerful season at the plate that eventually earned him Arizona Fall League MVP honors.

Monday, the 23-year-old Cubs outfielder demonstrated that power in the big leagues for the first time.

In the third inning against the Brewers, Velázquez hit his first career big-league home run, a 418-foot drive to left field that generated a 108.3 mph exit velocity.

Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich hardly moved and could only watch it sail over his head.

First career home run for Nelson Velázquez! pic.twitter.com/FduVG53hBA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 4, 2022

Velázquez hit 20 home runs between Single-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee last season, adding another nine in 26 AFL games.

He's hit 15 in 56 games between Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season and is now on the board in the major leagues.

