Cubs' Nelson Velázquez Hits First Career Home Run Vs. Brewers

Cubs' Nelson Velázquez hits first career HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Nelson Velázquez put himself on the map as a prospect in 2021 with a powerful season at the plate that eventually earned him Arizona Fall League MVP honors.
Monday, the 23-year-old Cubs outfielder demonstrated that power in the big leagues for the first time.
In the third inning against the Brewers, Velázquez hit his first career big-league home run, a 418-foot drive to left field that generated a 108.3 mph exit velocity.
Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich hardly moved and could only watch it sail over his head.
Velázquez hit 20 home runs between Single-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee last season, adding another nine in 26 AFL games.
He's hit 15 in 56 games between Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season and is now on the board in the major leagues.