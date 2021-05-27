CTA to Offer Reduced Fare Promotional Passes

The Chicago Transit Authority on Thursday announced a new promotion on reduced fares in an effort to support the city’s reopening, according to a press release.

CTA is reducing the price on three of its existing unlimited ride passes in an effort to attract new riders and encourage existing customers to use public transit.

"Throughout the pandemic, CTA services have been vitally important for so many residents," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Now, as our city begins to reopen and our residents begin to restore their sense of normalcy by returning to work and in-person activities, these services will be even more critical.

From Memorial Day Weekend, May 28, through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 6, the following passes will receive price adjustments:

· One-day pass: $5 (down from $10)

· Three-day pass: $15 (down from $20)

· Seven-day pass: $20 (down from $28)

“This new fare promotion will not only ensure that this transition is as accessible as possible and build back the CTA's ridership, but it will also further prove that a robust transit system is essential to Chicago's social and economic recovery from this pandemic,” Lightfoot said.

During a news conference following Wednesday's City Council meeting, Lightfoot was asked if the city is prepared to join the state, should Illinois enter Phase 5 on June 11 as planned.

Earlier in May, Lightfoot revealed Chicago was on track to be "fully open" by the Fourth of July holiday and said such a shift will take place when the city sees "continued improvement in COVID metrics and more widespread vaccine uptake."

Phase 5 will remove capacity limits and restrictions on all sectors of the economy, with "businesses, schools and recreation resuming normal operations with new safety guidance and procedures," according to state officials.

Conventions, festivals and large events will also be able to resume, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.