Activists, Riders Call for Added Security Measures on CTA Trains and Buses After String of Recent Crimes

Some Chicagoans are calling for the CTA to implement additional safety measures after a series of crimes on either trains or buses within the past week.

“I do not (feel safe). I take the train at night-not very safe. I don’t feel safe at all,” said CTA commuter Patrick Gibbons.

Gibbons felt it was important to support community activists who recently gathered in Chinatown to voice concerns about crime on CTA trains and buses and at train stations and bus stops.

“We want to see more policemen hired with the new administration, and we want to see resources allocated to install surveillance cameras on buses, on trains and platforms etc.,” said activist Raul Montez.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The demand for extra security comes after a string of violent crimes, including an incident in which a CTA rider was shot while on a bus Wednesday in the city's Chatham community.

The CTA also told NBC 5 it has security cameras at its stations and on trains and buses, along with a team of personnel for security.

The shooting happened the same day a CTA worker was beaten by someone in East Garfield Park.

Then, on Thursday, police said one person was stabbed on a train in Lake View East.

The CTA responded to concerns and said in part:

“CTA’s Security Department works in close coordination with CPD...CTA is dedicated to safety and we will continue to implement security measures that protect our riders and employees.”

However, some riders say more must be done.

“I think the city needs to keep better watch of who gets on these trains, have police officers in case the situation gets bad,” said rider Ana Angeles.

Chicago Police told NBC 5 in part in a statement that its "Transportation Section (PTS) is continuously working to strengthen safety across the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) system.”

Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas also responded, issuing the following statement:

"I have a comprehensive plan to increase safety and security on the CTA that will dramatically improve police response times and substantially increase law enforcement presence, which will reduce crime and ensure greater accountability," he said.

Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson did not respond to NBC 5's request for comment.

Riders, in the meantime, say they will be vigilant.

“You always have to look behind you, in front of you, everywhere you go. You got to be careful,” Gibbons said.