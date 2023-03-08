Person Wounded in Shooting on CTA Bus on South Side

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting during an altercation on a CTA bus in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood, according to police.

Police said two men were involved in a verbal altercation on a CTA bus in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. when a physical struggle between the men ensued.

One of the men then took out a firearm, striking the other man while he was standing in the doorway of the bus, officials said.

The wounded man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is currently no further information available.