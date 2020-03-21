coronavirus in illinois

CTA Bus Driver Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The driver operated a bus working out of the Forest Glen bus garage

tlmd_zhangcher1
Getty Images

CHICAGO – OCTOBER 21: A public transportation rider awaits a bus at a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus transit station October 21, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Public, mass transit carriers in the U.S. are feeling the affect of rising oil costs as some are pondering service cuts and/or fare increases. In Chicago, the Chicago Transit Authority wants to increase fares for cash-paying riders 25 cents in an effort to offset rising fuel costs. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A CTA bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, transit officials announced Saturday.

City health officials confirmed the driver, who operated a bus working out of the Forest Glen bus garage at 5914 W. Armstrong Ave., was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a statement from the CTA.

The agency has been in contact with that person and any employees who may have had direct contact with them, officials said. CTA has recommended that any employee who has concerns about their health stay home, contact the Chicago Department of Public Health for information or consult a doctor.

Local

Ed Burke 1 hour ago

Another Burke Defeat In 14th Ward Committeeperson Race

Calumet Heights 2 hours ago

Two Chicago Officers Among 4 Hurt in Rollover Crash

After issuing an order for Illinois residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker answered questions about how the order could be enforced.

The Forest Glen bus garage will remain open. The CTA “is conducting an extensive cleaning and disinfection of the impacted area of the building.”

“CTA conducts regular, robust cleaning of railcars, buses and stations,” officials said in a statement. “Vehicles and stations are cleaned and disinfected daily, and vehicles also received regular deep cleanings. City health officials have reviewed CTA’s cleaning plan and say current procedures are adequate; no changes are recommended at this point.​”

​Work locations “have been equipped with either liquid hand sanitizer or soap,” and information from “city, state and federal health officials have been posted in the common areas of all work locations,” according to the CTA. The agency is also requiring employees to practice social distancing and urging riders to do the same.

​At least 585 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois since the global pandemic first hit the state in late January. Five people have died.

Public transportation systems are remaining in operation in Illinois under the terms of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order for all residents to stay home in an effort to contain the outbreak

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in illinoiscoronavirusCTA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us