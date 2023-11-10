Chicago Police Department

CPD officer relieved of duties after video shows him forcefully pushing student at elementary school

The incident occurred May 18 at Auburn Gresham Elementary school in Chicago

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Chicago police officer has been relieved of his duties and charged with aggravated battery following an incident in which he was captured on surveillance video forcefully pushing a student at a school on the south side of the city.

According to lawyers, the incident took place May 18 outside Gresham Elementary School. A complaint was filed in July over the incident, and the student's family has also filed a federal lawsuit against the officer and the city of Chicago, lawyers said.

Security video of the incident appears to show young students arriving at school and gathering outside the building before walking in. At one point, a taller boy wearing a great green backpack walks into the school yard.

The officer, who lawyers said was off-duty at the time, appears to forcefully push the boy back. The boy is then directed to stand up against the building as other students begin to file in.

Attorneys for the officer, identified as Craig Lancaster, said Lancaster believed the student was a threat.

NBC 5 Investigates found that Lancaster has previously faced use of force allegations and disciplinary action. One such incident, documented by the Office of the Inspector General and the Citizens Police Data Project show Lancaster in 2009 was accused of intentionally discharging his weapon while intoxicated.

The report also lists Lancaster received one "major award," one "civilian complaint" and nine "honorable mentions," NBC 5 Investigates found.

An email sent Thursday from a Chicago Police spokesperson to NBC Chicago said that "Officer Lancaster was relieved of police powers today." The spokesperson also said that The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Chicago's police oversight agency is currently conducting an investigating into the incident.

According to the CDPD, Lancaster has been an officer with the Chicago Police Department since Oct. 23, 1995.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

