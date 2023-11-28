CPD investigating string of overnight armed robberies across Chicago neighborhoods

Chicago police are investigating after at least eight people, including an off-duty police officer, were victims of armed robberies across several different neighborhoods overnight.

In two of the incidents, the suspects were seen exiting and entering a blue sedan, police said. In three others, witnesses reported suspects fleeing the scene in a black car.

Although the incidents share similarities, authorities have not confirmed whether the robberies, which took place over the span of two hours, were connected.

Here's what we know about each one:

At approximately 9:36 p.m. in the 700 block of W 15th St., in the East Pilsen neighborhood, police said two adult males were walking on the street when they were approached by a blue Honda sedan. Two unknown males exited the sedan with handguns, approached the victims and demanded personal property, officials said.

The victims complied and no one was inured, police said.

Approximately 25 minutes later, at 9:55 p.m., in the 1400 block of W. Lexington St. in Little Italy, three adult females were standing outside on the sidewalk when an unknown male with a handgun approached and demanded their personal property, according to police. The victims complied, and the man fled the scene in a blue sedan, police said.

Shortly after that, at approximately 10:19 p.m., a male, 33 was exiting his vehicle at 3200 N. LeClair Ave. in Portage Park when he was approached by a black Nissan, police said. Four unknown males armed with handguns and a rifle exited the vehicle and demanded the victim's personal property, police said. The victim complied and the suspects re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene, according to officials.

Sources tell NBC Chicago that the victim in that incident was an off-duty police officer.

At 10:55 p.m., in the 3800 block of S. Wallace St. in Bridgeport, a man, 50, was approached by a two males armed with handguns that had exited a black sedan. The suspects demanded the man's personal property and the victim complied, police said.

Approximately 30 minutes later, at 11:30 p.m., an adult male was driving westbound on 83rd Street in the Ashburn neighborhood when a black Nissan pulled up alongside him, police said.

According to authorities, four armed men got out of the vehicle and demanded the victim's belongings. The victim complied, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Saturday, Chicago police issued a community alert warning residents that a group of armed men traveling in a black Nissan Altima were responsible for at least 10 robberies.

In those instances, two of the victims were struck by the suspects, and one victim was shot.

"Be aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar or suspicious people in your area," the alert said. "Walk with groups of individuals and do not carry large sums of money. Do not try to rationalize or confront offenders, it could lead to possible injury."

According to police, detectives are investigating and no one was in custody.