COVID Vaccine Indiana: Can't Get an Appointment in Illinois? You Can Head Next Door

Ever since Indiana opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16 and up - regardless of where they live - a number of Illinois residents have decided to make the trek over the state line.

For months, some Chicago-area residents have reported no luck in finding local appointments, prompting some to journey outside the region, with residents traveling as far as Quincy, which is more than 300 miles from Chicago, to get vaccinated.

In Indiana, state leaders dropped the residency requirement in order to comply with FEMA regulations as the federal agency opened a mass vaccination site in Gary last week. The site is expected to administer 2,000 shots daily, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

Additionally, Indiana's health commissioner previously said the state knows that some individuals live in a household with multiple people, but lack a document that shows an Indiana address. People who work in Indiana, but live outside the state are also encouraged to get vaccinated.

While Illinois residents can secure appointments at any clinic offering vaccinations, the FEMA-run site at Gary's Roosevelt Park, the former Roosevelt High School, is the only "high-volume vaccination site" in northwest Indiana. A total of 19 such facilities have opened statewide.

Anyone looking to be vaccinated in Indiana can schedule an appointment on the state's Department of Health website.

To obtain an appointment at the Gary mass vaccination clinic, enter "46407" when asked for a ZIP code. You can also register by calling 211 in Indiana or 866-211-9966.

Both appointments and walk-ins will be accepted at the site through June 2, according to state officials.