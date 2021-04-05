Indiana Removes Residency Requirement for COVID Vaccine Eligibility

The state of Indiana has dropped the proof of residency requirement to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, leaving age as the only remaining eligibility barrier to be vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, residents age 16 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine statewide.

The removal of the residency requirement was announced that same day by Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's state health commissioner, who said the state wants to remove any barrier for Hoosiers seeking to be vaccinated.

Box explained the change was announced for several reasons: to comply with FEMA requirements and to allow students who attend colleges and universities in the state to be vaccinated, even though their permanent address may be elsewhere.

Additionally, the health commissioner said the state knows that some individuals live in a household with multiple people, but lack a document that shows an Indiana address. People who work in Indiana, but live outside the state are also encouraged to get vaccinated.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 762 new cases, bringing the state total to 691,625 cases during the pandemic.

The state’s positivity rate continued to climb, rising to 4.3% on all tests and 11.1% on individuals tested over the last seven days. Those numbers mark a continued increase from the lowest marks of the pandemic, which were achieved in early March.

These numbers come as Indiana prepares to move forward with a dramatic loosening of COVID-era restrictions. The state’s mask mandate will no longer be in force beginning Tuesday, and local health departments will take over several key elements of COVID response, including formulating occupancy limits for businesses during the pandemic.