Coronavirus in Indiana: 762 New Cases, 1 Additional Death Reported Monday

Health officials in Indiana reported 762 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, with one additional death attributed to the virus over the last 24 hours. The state also saw more than 7,800 new vaccinations in the last day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the 762 new cases recorded bring the state to 691,625 cases during the pandemic.

Officials say 12,668 Indiana residents have passed away after contracting the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,331 new tests have been administered to state residents, bringing the statewide total to more than 9 million during the pandemic. At the same time, 7,824 new vaccine doses were administered, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated residents to more than 1.2 million.

The state’s positivity rate continued to climb on Monday, rising to 4.3% on all tests and 11.1% on individuals tested over the last seven days. Those numbers mark a continued increase from the lowest marks of the pandemic, which were achieved in early March.

Hospitalizations also continued to inch upward, with 704 Indiana residents currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is also the highest it has been since early March, according to ISDH data.

Currently, 5.7% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients, while more than 57% of beds remain occupied by non-COVID patients. Approximately 1.4% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

These numbers come as Indiana prepares to move forward with a dramatic loosening of COVID-era restrictions. The state’s mask mandate will no longer be in force beginning Tuesday, and local health departments will take over several key elements of COVID response, including formulating occupancy limits for businesses during the pandemic.