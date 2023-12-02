Cousins Maine Lobster expanding into the Chicago area with food trucks, brick-and-mortar restaurants

Cousins Maine Lobster, a quick-service restaurant and food truck operator known for its lobster rolls, will expand into the Chicago area in the coming months, the company said Wednesday.

The chain announced it will open two brick-and-mortar restaurants and five food trucks, with the first food truck expected to begin operating in early 2024, according to a news release. Signature offerings, such as authentic Maine Lobster Rolls, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Lobster Tacos, New England Clam Chowder, will be available on the first food truck.

The brick-and-mortar locations will have additional menu items, including Maine whole-belly fried clams as well as fish and chips.

The company soared in popularity following an appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank" and its ensuing partnership with investor Barbara Corcoran. Cousins Maine began with a single food truck in 2012, and that year its owners appeared on "Shark Tank," where they agreed to give Corcoran 15% of the company in exchange for $55,000.

Cousins Maine saw exceptional growth in the years following and by 2016 had reached $20 million in sales, according to a previous CNBC report.

The Chicago-area expansion will be led by franchisees and brothers, Yunus and Thameem Shahul, who have brought Cousins Maine to five other markets. Grand opening dates and locations haven't been released, but are expected to be announced "soon," according to the company.

Cousins Maine operates dozens of food trucks in more than 20 states along with brick-and-mortar restaurants in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and North Carolina.