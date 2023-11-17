There are a number of factors that can make your money more valuable than you might think, but one that many may not realize they should look at is the serial number.

In July 2022, Heritage Auctions sold a 2003 $2 bill for $2,400 - and that bill's value could now be significantly higher. The reason cited for the high price was a "low serial number."

But that's not the only type of serial number that could bring value.

According to the U.S. government, serial numbers on currency are "a unique combination of eleven numbers and letters appears twice on the front of the note."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Each note has a unique serial number. The first letter of the serial number corresponds to the series year," the U.S. currency website explains.

Some feature a “star” suffix, which "is used to identify notes that serve as replacements during the production process."

USCurrency.gov

But certain serial numbers can hold more value than others.

Here's a look at what to look for:

Ladder serial numbers

According to the website Old Money Prices, which buys and appraises currency, serial numbers known as ascending or descending "ladders" can have added value. That means "each digit is one number higher than the previous one" or the opposite.

Solid serial numbers

Solid serial numbers mean every digit is the same. These serial numbers can range in value from $1,000 - $4,000, according to the website My Currency Collection.

Radar serial numbers

Like the word radar, radar serial numbers can be read the same forwards or backwards.

Low serial numbers

In what is called "fancy serial numbers" by many auction websites and currency estimators, serials with five or more zeros are considered more valuable. The more zeros the better, according to My Currency Collection.

High serial numbers

On the opposite end of low serial numbers, is high serial numbers, or ones that start with four or more nines. The higher, the better, experts say.

Other serial numbers

There are a number of other serial number categories that could increase the value of your money. Things like seven-of-a-kind, repeaters and other variations.

My Currency Collection has a tool where you can check your money's fancy serials. The tool "evaluates numbers according to their “interesting properties.”

What other forms of money are more valuable?

According to U.S. Currency Auctions, some versions of the $2 bill are valued at nearly $5,000.

The company said $2 bills from 1890 with a brown or red seal could sell for up to $4,500. But that's not all.

Some newer versions of the $2 bill could also have a higher value.

Other versions of the bill, per the U.S. Currency Auctions, are also valued between $500 and $1,000.

Various details like circulation, seal color and printing year all factor in to the bill's worth.

Check the full list of values here.

And it's not just $2 bills that could be worth more now.

In fact, some of your loose change could be valued at much higher amounts.

Details on what you can watch for here.