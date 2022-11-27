Coroner Identifies 2 Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on I-65 Near Crown Point

The Lake County Coroner's office has identified the two people who were killed when a driver fleeing a minor crash caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around noon Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248, just one mile north of the U.S. 231 exit, according to Indiana State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles, a black Chevrolet Equinox, had been involved in a minor crash at the Family Express gas station on U.S. 231. The driver then fled the scene and entered the interstate, headed the wrong direction and later struck a vehicle, authorities said.

After the crash, a third vehicle struck the SUV, police said.

The individuals who died were identified as Ali Sebastian, 28, of Crown Point, and William Stepp, 48, of Wheatfield, the coroner's office stated.

Authorities haven't said who the wrong-way driver was. Autopsies on both individuals are expected to be conducted Monday.

The third driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.