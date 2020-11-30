cook county homicides

Cook County Reports More Than 900 Homicides So Far in 2020

In all of 2019, the medical examiner's office handled a total of 675 homicides

More than 900 homicides have occurred so far in 2020, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Of a total 902 homicides between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 in Chicago and suburban Cook County, 810 were the result of gunshot wounds.

In all of 2019, the medical examiner's office handled a total of 675 homicides. This year marked the second time in almost a quarter century when Cook County has surpassed 900 homicides in one year.

In 2016, the office handled more 921 homicides. In 1996, 959 homicides were reported in Cook County, while in 1995, 987 homicides were reported, and in 1994, a total of 1,141 homicides occurred that year.

