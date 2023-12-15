Shein, a controversial fast fashion company that has been under heightened scrutiny, is popping up at a suburban Chicago mall this weekend.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday the brand will feature collections from Chicago designers, including Kaori of Shein x Gautii, Desiree of Shein x Xclusive Habit, Martiza of Shein x DiamondSize.

Currently the world's largest fashion retailer, Shein is known for providing fast-fashion, items that are modeled off of high-end designer clothes and reproduced at a large scale.

Shein has also faced allegations of human rights abuses for alleged forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A report from a House committee in June 2023 found that Shein was one of two retailers who have regularly violated U.S. import tariff law, dodging tariffs and human rights reviews on shipments to the U.S.

The popular fashion retailer based in China and headquartered in Singapore recently received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau, who cited a wide array of issues with the massive online retailer.

According to the BBB, quality issues, delivery delays and poor customer service were among the contributing factors to the company's lowly rating, which is no stranger to criticism from the U.S. government.

Lawmakers are also ramping up their scrutiny of Shein after it confidentially filed to go public late last month.