Construction on Chicago's Jane Byrne Interchange to Be Completed in 2022: IDOT

After about nine years, construction should be complete on Chicago's Jane Byrne Interchange by late this year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Thus far, 27 projects and been completed and eight are under construction on the interchange, which IDOT expects will be done by the end of 2022.

According to a chart on its website, the east-to-south ramp retaining wall and water main is 97% complete, while the landscaping from Roosevelt Road to Washington Boulevard on Interstate 90/94 and Peoria Street to Clinton on I-290 is 67% done.

Construction for the project started in late 2013, according to IDOT, and was split into 35 separate project components.

IDOT noted that the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning estimated that 36% of freight truck traffic in the Chicago region passes through the area.

The overall project will relieve congestion at one of the country’s worst bottlenecks. The interchange where the Dan Ryan, Eisenhower and Kennedy expressways and Congress Parkway meet was built in the 1950s and 1960s.