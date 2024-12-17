Connie's frozen pizzas recalled due to contamination concerns

More than 1,000 pizzas from the Chicago-born Connie's Pizza have been recalled over concerns of possible plastic contamination, according to a recall alert.

Milwaukee-based Palermo Villa, Inc., the brand's parent company, voluntarily recalled 1,728 Connie’s Thin Crust Cheese Frozen Pizzas sold at grocery stores in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a Dec. 13 recall notice.

The recalled pizzas, which expired on Nov. 27, are no longer for sale.

"This recall alert, which is being conducted under the full cooperation of the FDA, is being issued out of an abundance of caution in the event that a product remains in a consumer’s freezer," the notice read, in part.

The affected products, which should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund, have an item number of 19104 and lot number MR199856.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

Billed as "Chicago’s best kept secret for Chicago Deep Dish Pizza and Italian dishes," Connie's Pizza is one of several brands owned by Palermo Villa. Others include Screamin' Sicilian, Urban Pie and Surfer Boy Pizza.