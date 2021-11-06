Burnside

Concealed-Carry Holder Fatally Shoots Robber in Burnside, Police Say

Chicago police say that a concealed carry permit-holder shot and killed an alleged robber on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 500 block of East 89th Street, located in the Burnside neighborhood, at approximately 12:24 p.m.

At that time, a 77-year-old man was in the garage of his residence, when a vehicle pulled up in the alley and a man got out of the vehicle.

The person then pulled out a weapon and demanded the 77-year-old’s property, according to police. The man then pulled out a weapon of his own and fired shots, striking the individual in the head and chest.

The person, a man of unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police say the 77-year-old man did not sustain any injuries, and had a valid Illinois Firearm Owners’ Identification card and CDL.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, and Area Two detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

