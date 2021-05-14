Community Mourns Death of Hanover Park Barbershop Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run

A suburban Hanover Park barbershop owner was remembered as a generous friend and employer Friday, one day after he was killed in a hit-and-run while riding a motorcycle on a Chicago expressway.

Kevin Nitsch died when he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 90 near Addison Road on the city's Northwest Side. The driver of that second vehicle then fled the scene, according to authorities.

Friends say Nitsch knew he wanted to cut hair from a young age and succeeded in opening a barbershop called Royal Clippers.

"He was always willing to give somebody a chance to prove themselves," said friend and employee Andrew Garrett. "The rest is history, I was able to create a career of this... Always miss him..."

Nathalie Zuazo, a relative, said Nitsch grew his business into a second family.

"He encouraged, he supported anything, anyone needed," she stated. "He always looked for potential and pushed them to their best."

Eddie Medrano, a Royal Clips barber, explained he was with Nitsch just hours before his death.

"We were in the back of the shop playing football," Medrano said. "He took off on his bike. Who would’ve thought that would be his last ride? Last time to see him."

Leoh Haazy, another barber and employee, described his boss as a "very heartwarming person."

"He did a lot for us, [the] barbershop," Haazy said. "For [the] community. He uplifted everybody."