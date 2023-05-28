Community Groups, Chicago Police Focused on Quelling Memorial Day Weekend Violence

Just weeks into his first term as mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson is vowing to tackle violence through collaboration, counting on Chicago police, but also community groups this Memorial Day weekend and beyond.

One such group, MASK, Mothers of Men Against Senseless Killings is led by Tamar Manasseh. Manasseh said the strategy is crime through positive loitering, showing the neighborhood that volunteers are watching and won't tolerate lawlessness.

"This is something we do like every day in the summer, so it’s like hey, we’re going to be here. Like inviting your family, like a family reunion," she said.

Sheila Robinson, who lives across the street, says the grassroots group is making a difference through its regular events and donation drives.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I think very positive, and I think it’s a very good thing," Robinson said.

MASK is one of 250 organizations set to receive additional funding, according to an announcement made by the mayor last week. Johnson says it will take everyone - community groups, residents and police officers - to put a stop to the violence.

His approach to reducing crime includes canceling one day off for Chicago police officers this weekend to ensure a heightened presence on the streets. On Sunday, officers held a public roll call in Wentworth - as a show of force and solidarity.

"It means a lot...but doing it even on days you should or could be resting," Johnson said.

So far this weekend, at least eight people have been killed and 26 injured in shootings across Chicago.

Neighbors, leaders and police on every side of the city are all working toward a single cause on a typically difficult weekend for public safety.

"We're showing we won't stand for violence in this neighborhood or any neighborhood," a CPD supervisor said.